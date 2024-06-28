Reviewing Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV) and BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS)

Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Free Report) and BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Integrated Ventures has a beta of 3.23, suggesting that its stock price is 223% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BTCS has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.5% of BTCS shares are held by institutional investors. 30.1% of Integrated Ventures shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 40.2% of BTCS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integrated Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A BTCS 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Integrated Ventures and BTCS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

BTCS has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 112.12%. Given BTCS’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BTCS is more favorable than Integrated Ventures.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Integrated Ventures and BTCS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integrated Ventures $3.86 million 1.36 -$25.46 million ($12.66) -0.08 BTCS $1.34 million 16.43 $7.82 million $1.29 1.09

BTCS has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Integrated Ventures. Integrated Ventures is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BTCS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Integrated Ventures and BTCS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integrated Ventures -498.40% -3,899.18% -526.91% BTCS 1,519.73% -20.75% -17.64%

Summary

BTCS beats Integrated Ventures on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Integrated Ventures

Integrated Ventures, Inc. engages in the mining of digital currency. The company manufactures and sells mining equipment and mining rigs; as well as develops blockchain software. It also provides transaction verification services for digital currency networks of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Quant, and Dogecoin. The company is based in Tioga, Pennsylvania.

About BTCS

BTCS Inc. operates in blockchain technology sector the United States. Its blockchain-infrastructure secures and operates validator nodes on disruptive blockchain networks, as well as validates transactions for crypto holding delegations on dPoS blockchains. The company offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms; and Builder+, a Ethereum block builder offered to maximize validator earnings by utilizing algorithms to construct optimized blocks for on-chain validation. In addition, it is involved in the development of ChainQ, an AI-powered blockchain data and analytics platform, which allows users to query real-time and historical on-chain blockchain data. The company was formerly known as Bitcoin Shop, Inc. and changed its name to BTCS Inc. in July 2015. BTCS Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

