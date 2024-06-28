Richtech Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:RR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Richtech Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:RR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 537,700 shares, a growth of 90.7% from the May 31st total of 282,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 285,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Richtech Robotics Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RR traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.31. The stock had a trading volume of 156,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,695. Richtech Robotics has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $12.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.68.

Richtech Robotics (NASDAQ:RR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter.

Richtech Robotics Company Profile

Richtech Robotics Inc develops, manufactures, deploys, and sells robotic solutions for automation in the service industry. The company offers indoor transport and delivery, sanitation, and food and beverage automation solutions, such as ADAM and ARM worker robots; delivery robots, including Matradee, Matradee X, Matradee L, Richie, and Robbie; and cleaning robots comprising DUST-E SX, and DUST-E MX, as well as accessories, such as bus tubs, cup holders, magnetic tray cases, smartwatches, table location systems, and tray covers.

