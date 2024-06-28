Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. (OTCMKTS:RGEDF) Short Interest Update

Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. (OTCMKTS:RGEDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 880,200 shares, a growth of 197.4% from the May 31st total of 296,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,760.4 days.

Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. Stock Performance

RGEDF stock remained flat at $24.91 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.36. Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. has a 12 month low of $21.47 and a 12 month high of $29.58.

Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. Company Profile

Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceuticals, and Wholesale and Retail. The company offers women's healthcare products for contraceptives, endometriosis, fertility, menopause, vaginal infections, and uterine fibroids, as well as Femtech, a digital solutions to enhance women's lives.

