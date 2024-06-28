Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. (OTCMKTS:RGEDF) Short Interest Update

Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. (OTCMKTS:RGEDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 880,200 shares, a growth of 197.4% from the May 31st total of 296,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,760.4 days.
Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. Stock Performance
RGEDF stock remained flat at $24.91 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.36. Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. has a 12 month low of $21.47 and a 12 month high of $29.58.
Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. Company Profile
