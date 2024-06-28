RiverTree Advisors LLC Acquires 20,177 Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

RiverTree Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,177 shares during the quarter. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF comprises 3.7% of RiverTree Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. RiverTree Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $5,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Traction Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Price Performance

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.91. 23,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,060. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.00 and a 12 month high of $63.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.83.

About First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

