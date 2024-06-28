Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Given Overweight Rating at Piper Sandler

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised Rivian Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN opened at $14.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.56. Rivian Automotive has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 3.55.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 111.09% and a negative return on equity of 53.55%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive will post -4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $803,576.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,234,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 7.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 288,191 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $6,997,000 after buying an additional 19,699 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,695,576 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $235,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,650 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

