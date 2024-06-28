Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at DA Davidson from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.41% from the stock’s previous close.

RIVN has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.63.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RIVN

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.89. 35,752,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,752,766. Rivian Automotive has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 4.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.56. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.01.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 111.09% and a negative return on equity of 53.55%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $803,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,234,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 48.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 370,107 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $8,986,000 after acquiring an additional 120,883 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 18.3% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 81,957 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 12,683 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 7.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 288,191 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $6,997,000 after buying an additional 19,699 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Rivian Automotive by 27.9% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 300,509 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $7,296,000 after purchasing an additional 65,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.