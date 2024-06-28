Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $14.00. The stock had previously closed at $11.96, but opened at $16.33. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Rivian Automotive shares last traded at $15.59, with a volume of 109,785,875 shares changing hands.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RIVN. Mizuho cut their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised Rivian Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Rivian Automotive

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $803,576.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at $10,234,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,071,739 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $2,277,304,000 after acquiring an additional 25,550,489 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 714.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,301,005 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $277,046,000 after purchasing an additional 22,194,018 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,521.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,327,941 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $69,291,000 after buying an additional 5,937,605 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $129,427,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,313,245 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,602,629,000 after buying an additional 4,467,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average is $13.56.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 53.55% and a negative net margin of 111.09%. Research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.