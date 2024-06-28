Robert W. Baird Trims Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Target Price to $305.00

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $380.00 to $305.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on POOL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Pool from $436.00 to $416.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $370.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $328.00.

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of POOL stock opened at $307.57 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $356.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $378.12. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Pool has a 12-month low of $299.24 and a 12-month high of $422.73.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Pool had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 35.49%. Pool’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pool will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 37.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POOL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pool by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Pool by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 442,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $157,447,000 after purchasing an additional 33,664 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

