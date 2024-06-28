Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) Short Interest Update

Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a growth of 4,766.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
RCKHF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.17. The company had a trading volume of 25,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,653. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average of $0.16. Rockhopper Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $0.21.
