Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) Short Interest Update

Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a growth of 4,766.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Rockhopper Exploration Stock Performance

RCKHF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.17. The company had a trading volume of 25,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,653. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average of $0.16. Rockhopper Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $0.21.

Get Rockhopper Exploration alerts:

About Rockhopper Exploration

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 35% working interest in the PL003a, PL003b, PL004a, PL004b, PL004c, PL005, PL032, PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin.

Receive News & Ratings for Rockhopper Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockhopper Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.