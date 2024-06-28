Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates Neutral Rating for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $181.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $182.00. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.72% from the company’s previous close.

GOOGL has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Alphabet from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Alphabet from $141.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.66.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $184.17. 6,325,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,566,799. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.58. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $115.35 and a twelve month high of $186.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,502,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,325,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,012,608.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,502,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,325,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,012,608.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 146,284 shares of company stock valued at $24,534,393. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old Port Advisors boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 16,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,154,000. Finally, IMS Capital Management lifted its position in Alphabet by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 12,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

