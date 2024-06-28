RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 658,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,398 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $64,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 352.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RTX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.33.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other RTX news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,592,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,937 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,952. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Stock Up 0.5 %

RTX stock opened at $101.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $108.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.44 and its 200 day moving average is $95.34. The company has a market capitalization of $134.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.83.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s payout ratio is 98.82%.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.