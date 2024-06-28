Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Earns “Buy” Rating from Guggenheim

Guggenheim restated their buy rating on shares of Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Rubrik in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Rubrik from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Rubrik from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Rubrik from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rubrik presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.57.

Get Rubrik alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on RBRK

Rubrik Price Performance

Rubrik Company Profile

Shares of Rubrik stock opened at $30.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.68. Rubrik has a fifty-two week low of $28.34 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.

(Get Free Report)

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rubrik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubrik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.