Sabien Technology Group (LON:SNT) Trading Down 2%

Sabien Technology Group Plc (LON:SNT – Get Free Report) shares were down 2% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 11.50 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 12 ($0.15). Approximately 20,666 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 72,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.25 ($0.16).

Sabien Technology Group Trading Down 2.0 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 12.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 10.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -400.00 and a beta of 0.71.

About Sabien Technology Group

Sabien Technology Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy reduction and cloud-connected carbon management technologies serving the commercial heating sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers M2G intelligent boiler load control solution and cloud-connected carbon management service optimize boilers' energy use.

