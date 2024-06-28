Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.7% from the May 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SGLDF stock remained flat at $0.08 on Friday. Sabre Gold Mines has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average of $0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.26.

Sabre Gold Mines Company Profile

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its 100% owned flagship property is the Copperstone gold project that covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Arizona Gold Corp.

