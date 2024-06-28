Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.7% from the May 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Sabre Gold Mines Price Performance
SGLDF stock remained flat at $0.08 on Friday. Sabre Gold Mines has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average of $0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.26.
Sabre Gold Mines Company Profile
