Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.89

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.89 and traded as low as $4.67. Salvatore Ferragamo shares last traded at $5.02, with a volume of 6,905 shares.
Salvatore Ferragamo Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.01 and a 200 day moving average of $5.86.
Salvatore Ferragamo Company Profile
Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Italy, rest of Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. It offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.
