Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.92 Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, June 24th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $1.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.32. The consensus estimate for Sarepta Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $3.71 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at $5.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.90 EPS.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.84. Sarepta Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.44) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $165.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho upped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.06.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $157.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.71. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,436.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 4.05. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $55.25 and a fifty-two week high of $173.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sarepta Therapeutics

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, insider Bilal Arif sold 7,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $1,281,645.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,243.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dallan Murray sold 3,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $508,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bilal Arif sold 7,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $1,281,645.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,243.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,451 shares of company stock worth $8,086,386. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,816,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $850,139,000 after purchasing an additional 243,180 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,817,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $623,676,000 after purchasing an additional 76,032 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,344,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $418,935,000 after purchasing an additional 319,444 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,127,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $398,025,000 after purchasing an additional 217,810 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 102.8% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,453,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $317,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.