Sareum (LON:SAR) Trading Up 11.7%

Sareum Holdings plc (LON:SAR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 11.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 44.75 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 43 ($0.55). Approximately 900,265 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 996,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.50 ($0.49).

Sareum Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £46.96 million, a P/E ratio of -641.67 and a beta of -1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 34.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 37.15.

About Sareum

(Get Free Report)

Sareum Holdings plc, a clinical stage small molecule drug development company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic drugs for cancer and autoimmune diseases. It develops small molecule therapeutic drugs based on its Sareum Kinase Inhibitor Library drug discovery platform. The company's lead product is SDC-1801, a TYK2/JAK1 inhibitor that is in a Phase 1a clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sareum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sareum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.