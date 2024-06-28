Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Trading 5.5% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) traded up 5.5% during trading on Friday after Guggenheim raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $10.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock. Savara traded as high as $4.08 and last traded at $4.02. 512,708 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,146,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.81.

SVRA has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Savara from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Savara from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Savara in a research report on Monday, May 6th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Savara from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Savara from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Savara

Savara Trading Up 7.6 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co bought a new stake in shares of Savara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Savara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Savara in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Savara by 665.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 16,959 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Savara by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.63. The company has a current ratio of 14.90, a quick ratio of 14.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $566.58 million, a P/E ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 0.70.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Analysts predict that Savara Inc will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

