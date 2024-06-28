Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Short Interest Up 67.4% in June

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 202,900 shares, an increase of 67.4% from the May 31st total of 121,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,029.0 days.
Schindler Price Performance
Shares of Schindler stock remained flat at $251.56 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $257.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.82. Schindler has a one year low of $195.05 and a one year high of $267.01.
About Schindler
