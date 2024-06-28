Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) Sets New 1-Year High at $52.90

Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $52.90 and last traded at $52.86, with a volume of 37215 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.54.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.94.

Institutional Trading of Schwab 1000 Index ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Thomasville National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter.

About Schwab 1000 Index ETF

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

