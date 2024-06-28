Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by LongView Wealth Management

LongView Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 183,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,025 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 5.9% of LongView Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $14,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 203,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,475,000 after buying an additional 22,221 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,906 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.6% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 287,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,856,000 after purchasing an additional 60,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $77.76. 3,531,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,305,000. The company has a market cap of $54.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.57. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $80.82.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

