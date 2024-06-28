Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Position Lessened by Courage Miller Partners LLC

Courage Miller Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 637,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,046 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 13.7% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Courage Miller Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $39,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHX. FMR LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 21.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 221,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after purchasing an additional 38,925 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 32.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 44,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 30.7% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.53. 744,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,725,115. The firm has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $48.31 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.00.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

