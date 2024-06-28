Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $64.99

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $64.99 and last traded at $64.92, with a volume of 151659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.51.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.00. The firm has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cordant Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

