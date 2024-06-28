Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:SCNI) Short Interest Update

Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:SCNI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 211.4% from the May 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 523,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Scinai Immunotherapeutics Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SCNI traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.78. The company had a trading volume of 48,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,620. Scinai Immunotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $18.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.91.

Scinai Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SCNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($240.00) earnings per share for the quarter.

Scinai Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and autoimmune diseases, and other illnesses in Israel. It has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

