Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.10

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$12.10 and last traded at C$12.06, with a volume of 367915 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.98.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$13.25 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Secure Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.25.

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.49 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.85.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$360.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$351.30 million. Secure Energy Services had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 41.83%. Research analysts predict that Secure Energy Services Inc. will post 0.699877 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is 20.62%.

In related news, Senior Officer James Darryl Anderson sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.62, for a total value of C$755,300.00. In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer James Darryl Anderson sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.62, for a total transaction of C$755,300.00. Also, Director Rene Amirault sold 43,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.95, for a total value of C$515,343.75. In the last three months, insiders bought 323,569 shares of company stock valued at $3,752,369 and sold 173,125 shares valued at $2,018,144. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

