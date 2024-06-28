Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.92

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.92 and traded as low as $7.57. Security National Financial shares last traded at $7.72, with a volume of 86,423 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Security National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Security National Financial Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.47 and a 200 day moving average of $7.91. The company has a market capitalization of $184.01 million, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $81.19 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Security National Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Security National Financial by 4.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,184 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Security National Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 41,919 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Security National Financial by 9.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Security National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Security National Financial by 171.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759 shares during the period. 45.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Security National Financial

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident insurance policies.

