Selina Hospitality PLC (NASDAQ:SLNAW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Selina Hospitality PLC (NASDAQ:SLNAW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 378.9% from the May 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Selina Hospitality Stock Performance

SLNAW stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,399. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01. Selina Hospitality has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.07.

Get Selina Hospitality alerts:

Selina Hospitality Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Selina Hospitality PLC operates as a hospitality company in Australia, Asia, the United States of America, Mexico, Central America, South America, Europe, Israel, and Africa. Its portfolio includes lifestyle and experiential Millennial- and Gen Z-focused hotels with 118 destinations in 24 countries across 6 continents.

Receive News & Ratings for Selina Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selina Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.