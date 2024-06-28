Sendero Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,426 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares during the period. CBRE Group accounts for 1.4% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $7,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $844,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after buying an additional 22,442 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 795.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 140,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,107,000 after buying an additional 125,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 128,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after buying an additional 35,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CBRE stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.11. 2,251,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,684,981. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.46. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.63 and a 1-year high of $98.65. The company has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CBRE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBRE

CBRE Group Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.