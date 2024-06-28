Sendero Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,201 shares during the period. Phillips 66 makes up 0.8% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 14.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 74,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,988,000 after acquiring an additional 9,636 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 47,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.9% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 66.8% during the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 13,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 202,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.17. The company had a trading volume of 10,149,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794,807. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.57. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $93.40 and a twelve month high of $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $59.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

