Sendero Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter valued at $423,030,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of AON by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 950,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,514,000 after purchasing an additional 290,936 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of AON by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,030,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,802,000 after buying an additional 273,141 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in AON by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,472,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,280,000 after buying an additional 182,688 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in AON by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,331,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,406,000 after acquiring an additional 179,238 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $293.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,282,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,499. The stock has a market cap of $63.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.91. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $268.06 and a 52-week high of $347.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $289.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.80.

AON Increases Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by ($0.20). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,083.00% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.17 EPS. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 15.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AON from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.86.

Insider Transactions at AON

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,448,790. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

