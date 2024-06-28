Sendero Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,513 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Woodward by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Woodward in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Woodward in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Woodward during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 4,177.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Woodward from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Woodward from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Woodward from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Woodward from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Woodward

In other Woodward news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 6,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.01, for a total transaction of $1,002,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,324.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Stock Down 1.6 %

WWD stock traded down $2.91 on Friday, hitting $174.38. 677,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,178. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.81. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. Woodward, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.90 and a 12-month high of $188.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.34. Woodward had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $835.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.48%.

Woodward Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

