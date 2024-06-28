Sendero Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 528,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,431 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 23.6% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $137,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI stock traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $267.62. 2,822,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,061,469. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $260.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.50. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $202.44 and a one year high of $270.41.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

