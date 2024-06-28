Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Director Paul Martin Purcell Sells 23,737 Shares

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 23,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.31, for a total transaction of $2,048,740.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 414,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,807,688.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Paul Martin Purcell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 25th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 8,654 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $713,955.00.

On Friday, June 21st, Paul Martin Purcell sold 2,022 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.35, for a total transaction of $168,533.70.

On Monday, June 17th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 3,955 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $325,061.45.

Sezzle Stock Performance

Shares of Sezzle stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.76. The company had a trading volume of 47,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,734. The stock has a market cap of $497.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.29. Sezzle Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $100.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sezzle ( NASDAQ:SEZL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sezzle had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 62.26%. The company had revenue of $46.98 million during the quarter.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Sezzle in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sezzle

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sezzle stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 2.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sezzle

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

