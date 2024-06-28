Sharps Technology (STSS) versus Its Peers Head to Head Analysis

Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Free Report) is one of 233 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Sharps Technology to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.2% of Sharps Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.3% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of Sharps Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sharps Technology and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sharps Technology N/A -102.25% -72.97% Sharps Technology Competitors -663.01% -133.84% -28.41%

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Sharps Technology has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sharps Technology’s competitors have a beta of 0.58, meaning that their average stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sharps Technology and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sharps Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Sharps Technology Competitors 1681 4470 8647 233 2.49

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 29.74%. Given Sharps Technology’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sharps Technology has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sharps Technology and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sharps Technology N/A -$9.84 million -0.40 Sharps Technology Competitors $1.03 billion $3.52 million -4,660.61

Sharps Technology’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Sharps Technology. Sharps Technology is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Sharps Technology competitors beat Sharps Technology on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Sharps Technology Company Profile

Sharps Technology, Inc., a medical device company, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells safety syringe products in the United States. It offers Sharps Provensa, an ultra-low waste space syringe for the administration of various vaccines and injectable medications. Sharps Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melville, New York.

