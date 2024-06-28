Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Raised to $96.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Shopify from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Shopify from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Shopify from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.42.

Get Shopify alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SHOP

Shopify Price Performance

NYSE SHOP opened at $66.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.10. Shopify has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $91.57. The stock has a market cap of $85.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -390.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Analysts forecast that Shopify will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Shopify

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 4,344.4% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.