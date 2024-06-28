Short Interest in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Decreases By 95.8%

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 423,100 shares, a decrease of 95.8% from the May 31st total of 10,000,000 shares. Approximately 16.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 68,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

TWOU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 2U in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in 2U by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 126,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 71,696 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of 2U by 14.7% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,759,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after buying an additional 225,253 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 356,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 141,119 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in 2U in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of 2U by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 836,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 50,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

TWOU traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.19. 16,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,177. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. 2U has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $144.30. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.85.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($8.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($11.10) by $3.00. The firm had revenue of $198.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.32 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 35.13% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 2U will post -9.53 EPS for the current year.

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

