Short Interest in Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) Rises By 400.0%

Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the May 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Adagene in a research report on Friday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adagene

Adagene Trading Down 2.6 %

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Adagene stock. Artal Group S.A. grew its stake in Adagene Inc. ( NASDAQ:ADAG Free Report ) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,020,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Artal Group S.A. owned 2.31% of Adagene worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADAG traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,469. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day moving average of $2.76. Adagene has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $4.38.

About Adagene

(Get Free Report)

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. The company's product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti- CD137 IgG4 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a masked fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment advanced/metastatic solid tumors; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical development for the treatment of advanced/metastatic solid tumors.

Featured Articles

