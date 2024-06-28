Short Interest in Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) Rises By 400.0%

Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the May 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Adagene in a research report on Friday.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adagene
Adagene Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ADAG traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,469. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day moving average of $2.76. Adagene has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $4.38.
About Adagene
Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. The company's product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti- CD137 IgG4 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a masked fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment advanced/metastatic solid tumors; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical development for the treatment of advanced/metastatic solid tumors.
