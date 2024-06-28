Short Interest in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Expands By 194.3%

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 921,900 shares, a growth of 194.3% from the May 31st total of 313,200 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 674,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affimed

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AFMD. EWA LLC acquired a new stake in Affimed during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in Affimed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in Affimed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Affimed by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 571,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 163,162 shares during the period. 30.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Affimed in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Affimed from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Affimed in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Laidlaw upped their price objective on shares of Affimed from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Affimed Price Performance

NASDAQ:AFMD traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.26. 103,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,324. Affimed has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $8.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

