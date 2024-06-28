Short Interest in Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Increases By 65.7%

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,100 shares, a growth of 65.7% from the May 31st total of 57,400 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alzamend Neuro

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alzamend Neuro stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 26,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Alzamend Neuro as of its most recent SEC filing. 49.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alzamend Neuro alerts:

Alzamend Neuro Trading Up 4.7 %

ALZN stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,905. Alzamend Neuro has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $8.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average is $0.81.

Alzamend Neuro Company Profile

Alzamend Neuro ( NASDAQ:ALZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. The company's pipeline includes AL001, which delivers a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's, bi-polar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and ALZN002 stage, which uses a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alzamend Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alzamend Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.