Short Interest in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI) Rises By 161.8%

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a growth of 161.8% from the May 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
SDSI stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.91. 259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,575. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.77. American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF has a one year low of $49.97 and a one year high of $51.14.
American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.2188 dividend. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF
The American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (SDSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a broad portfolio of short-duration fixed income securities. The fund seeks to mitigate the impact of rising interest rates. SDSI was launched on Oct 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.
