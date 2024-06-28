Short Interest in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI) Rises By 161.8%

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a growth of 161.8% from the May 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

SDSI stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.91. 259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,575. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.77. American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF has a one year low of $49.97 and a one year high of $51.14.

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.2188 dividend. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF stock. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF ( NASDAQ:SDSI Free Report ) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group owned about 0.91% of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (SDSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a broad portfolio of short-duration fixed income securities. The fund seeks to mitigate the impact of rising interest rates. SDSI was launched on Oct 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

