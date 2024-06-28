Short Interest in APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXI) Declines By 81.8%

APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 81.8% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

APx Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,217. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.38. APx Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $11.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Flow State Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth approximately $518,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,519,000. 51.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APx Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

APx Acquisition Corp. I. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. APx Acquisition Corp. I. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

