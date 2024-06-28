Short Interest in CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP) Expands By 568.0%

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, an increase of 568.0% from the May 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

CareCloud Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:CCLDP traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $8.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,083. CareCloud has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.27.

Get CareCloud alerts:

About CareCloud

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services.

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.