Short Interest in CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP) Expands By 568.0%

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, an increase of 568.0% from the May 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
CareCloud Stock Down 1.1 %
NASDAQ:CCLDP traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $8.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,083. CareCloud has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.27.
About CareCloud
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CareCloud
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.