Short Interest in Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Rises By 66.7%

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Trading Up 1.2 %

CHGCY stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.09. 125,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,348. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.82. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $22.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.89.

Get Chugai Pharmaceutical alerts:

Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter. Chugai Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 20.44%. As a group, research analysts expect that Chugai Pharmaceutical will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company's products for oncology primarily include Avastin, FoundationOne, Polivy, Rozlytrek, Tecentriq, Perjeta, Alecensa, Herceptin, Kadcyla, Rituxan, and Gazyva; Edirol, an Osteoporosis agent; Mircera, an erythropoiesis agent; Oxarol, an agent for secondary hyperparathyroidism; and other diseases comprise Hemlibra, CellCept, Bonviva, Tamiflu, Evrysdi, Ronapreve, Vabysmo, and Enspryng.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chugai Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chugai Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.