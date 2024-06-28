Short Interest in Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Decreases By 54.8%

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,800 shares, a decline of 54.8% from the May 31st total of 227,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 520,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

DKILY stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.92. The stock had a trading volume of 340,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,372. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.67. The company has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.02. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $21.66.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Daikin Industries,Ltd. had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Daikin Industries,Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products in Japan, the Americas, China, Asia, Europe, Europe, and internationally. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; heat reclaim ventilators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.

