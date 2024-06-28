Short Interest in Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) Rises By 900.0%

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Gulf Resources Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of Gulf Resources stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.04. 7,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,679. Gulf Resources has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $2.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.41.
About Gulf Resources
