Short Interest in Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) Rises By 900.0%

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Gulf Resources stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.04. 7,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,679. Gulf Resources has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $2.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.41.

Gulf Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades bromine and crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Bromine, Crude salt, Chemical products, and Natural gas segments. It also provides bromine for use in bromine compounds, intermediates in organic synthesis, brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants.

