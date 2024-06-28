Short Interest in Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BEEZ) Decreases By 50.0%

Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BEEZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

BEEZ stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $29.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.34. Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.68 and a 1 year high of $30.90.

Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF (BEEZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks capital appreciation by investing in a narrow basket of 25-30 large- and mid-cap US stocks perceived to be demonstrating responsible growth. BEEZ was launched on Nov 6, 2023 and is issued by Honeytree.

