Short Interest in InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) Rises By 252.9%

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,000 shares, a growth of 252.9% from the May 31st total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 841,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of InMed Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in InMed Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 205,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 3.92% of InMed Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.12% of the company’s stock.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of INM stock remained flat at $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 285,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,979. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average is $0.33.

About InMed Pharmaceuticals

InMed Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter. InMed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 53.42% and a negative net margin of 108.02%.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of prescription-based products. The company operates through two segments, the InMed and the BayMedica. The InMed segment researches and develops cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals products. The BayMedica segment develops proprietary manufacturing technologies to produce and sell rare cannabinoids for the health and wellness industry.

