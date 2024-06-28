Short Interest in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Declines By 89.5%

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 89.5% from the May 31st total of 3,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JCTCF remained flat at $4.85 during trading on Friday. 604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,969. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.37. Jewett-Cameron Trading has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $6.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.36.

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.23 million for the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 7.26%.

About Jewett-Cameron Trading

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing and distribution of specialty metal products and wholesale distribution of wood products to home centers, eCommerce providers, on-line direct consumers, and other retailers. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Wood Products; Pet, Fencing and Other; and Seed Processing and Sales.

