Short Interest in NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:NMTC) Declines By 35.5%

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,100 shares, a decline of 35.5% from the May 31st total of 288,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 207,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of NeuroOne Medical Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NeuroOne Medical Technologies stock. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:NMTC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC owned 0.08% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Stock Up 7.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ NMTC traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.80. 67,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,926. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.19. NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.73.

About NeuroOne Medical Technologies

NeuroOne Medical Technologies ( NASDAQ:NMTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NeuroOne Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 277.71% and a negative net margin of 343.55%. The company had revenue of $1.38 million during the quarter.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram (cEEG) and stereoelectroencephalography (sEEG) recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries, and other related neurological disorders.

