Short Interest in Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Decreases By 34.9%

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 316,300 shares, a decrease of 34.9% from the May 31st total of 485,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,049,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Nintendo

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new stake in Nintendo in the first quarter valued at about $1,640,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 189.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its position in shares of Nintendo by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 35,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Nintendo in the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 29.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nintendo Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTDOY traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $13.38. 283,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,268. Nintendo has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $15.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.05 and its 200-day moving average is $13.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.43.

Nintendo Company Profile

Nintendo ( OTCMKTS:NTDOY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. Nintendo had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 29.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Nintendo will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It also offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

